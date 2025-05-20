The Sizing Rule Of Thumb To Follow When Making Homemade Burger Patties

There's more than meets the eye when it comes to preparing the best burgers. Cooking method and meat type are two big ones, but you also need to make sure the patty fits comfortably on the bun; shaping your patties too small is one of those mistakes everyone makes when cooking burgers. The easiest way to accurately measure patty size is by forming patties that are about 20% larger than the buns; this accounts for the shrinkage that happens while they cook. So, if the average burger bun diameter is around four inches, then eyeball your patties to be just under five inches.

Meat shrinks due to moisture evaporating and fat rendering; it's a natural result of the meat hitting the heat. While forming the patties larger than their buns is a good way to account for the size change, there are also ways to prevent too much shrinkage, including forming a crater in the patty prior to cooking it, and cooking the burger on a lower heat for a longer period of time.