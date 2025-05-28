This Easy Mix-In Solves The Problem Of Crumbly Burgers

One of the last things you want in a burger is for it to crumble. The juices leak out, eating becomes a mess, and the texture is just altogether dissatisfying. It's a problem burger lovers want to avoid, and the secret ingredient to preventing crumbly burgers is a common pantry staple: mayonnaise.

One of the most common reasons a burger falls apart is a lack of fat. Fat acts as a binder for ground beef, holding the patty together and keeping it juicy as it melts. Overhandling the meat can also result in crumbly burgers since excessive mixing breaks down the protein fibers that give the burger its structure. Binders like bread crumbs can help "glue" the patty together but can also be one of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking burgers because using the wrong types or wrong amounts can mess up the texture. Mayonnaise solves these issues all on its own.

Since mayo is composed primarily of oil and eggs, it's got the right combination of fat and proteins to keep a burger from crumbling. Adding two tablespoons of mayo for every pound of your raw burger mix can help you achieve the best texture. This will help keep the meat moist enough to hold together as it cooks while also adding an extra layer of fat on the surface to give you perfectly juicy, beefy burgers.