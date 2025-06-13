The European Dining Tradition That May Have Inspired The American Salad Bar

America's beloved dining experience, the salad bar, has earned its popularity not only for its nutritious delights but also for its customizable features. You can customize your plate according to your liking, so there's more room to explore and add flavors you know you love. The salad bar reached American shores in the '60s, but it wasn't until the '80s that it really became all the rage. While its exact origins can't be traced, it's likely it came from the concept of smörgåsbord.

It's a familiar term among English speakers that's also used when referring to an abundance of something — a smorgasbord of restaurants that line the busy street, a smorgasbord of sweet desserts (you get the gist). It means the same thing when referring to the Swedish buffet, where you can choose from a generous selection of food. If you really want to dabble in the wonders of its rich cuisine, it's one of the best ways to enjoy meals in Europe.