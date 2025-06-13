The European Dining Tradition That May Have Inspired The American Salad Bar
America's beloved dining experience, the salad bar, has earned its popularity not only for its nutritious delights but also for its customizable features. You can customize your plate according to your liking, so there's more room to explore and add flavors you know you love. The salad bar reached American shores in the '60s, but it wasn't until the '80s that it really became all the rage. While its exact origins can't be traced, it's likely it came from the concept of smörgåsbord.
It's a familiar term among English speakers that's also used when referring to an abundance of something — a smorgasbord of restaurants that line the busy street, a smorgasbord of sweet desserts (you get the gist). It means the same thing when referring to the Swedish buffet, where you can choose from a generous selection of food. If you really want to dabble in the wonders of its rich cuisine, it's one of the best ways to enjoy meals in Europe.
A choose-your-own-adventure feast
One of the popular food items served in a typical Swedish smörgåsbord is fish, which is a staple in this Northern European country and found in their local dishes like pickled herring. Die-hard meat eaters will also find the spread exciting, as it comes with cold cuts — and Swedish cheeses. There are often generous portions of ham and roast beef paired perfectly with prästost and Jarlsberg. Since smörgåsbord is popularly served during celebrations like Christmas Eve, there's also plenty of room on the table for hot meals, including the iconic Swedish meatballs. There's bread, too, adding a hearty and comforting touch to the meal. Rye is the popular choice, along with typical sides such as pickled cucumbers. And, of course, an exciting meal isn't complete without indulgence, which is why desserts like cookies and libations like beer are always welcome.
While the offerings differ from an American salad bar, the thought behind it remains the same. It's meant for sharing, enjoying, and exploring. Slowly but surely, it became a staple in the U.S., which is why this type of dining experience can even be found in several grocery stores. Plus, with the variety of chain salad bars available, it shows the buffet-style feast continues to have a chokehold on the American diet today.