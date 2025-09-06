The Butter-Soaked Red Lobster Meal That Diners Say Isn't Worth The High Price

Whether it's on your radar thanks to those new seafood boil bags or the chain's over-the-top promotions, Red Lobster is frequently making headlines. Red Lobster lost a staggering amount of money on its Endless Shrimp promotion in 2023 and filed for bankruptcy the following year, but there's another shrimp dish becoming a thorn in the restaurant's side: the shrimp scampi.

There are plenty of dishes you should avoid ordering at Red Lobster, according to online reviews. The worst are pricey with low-quality seafood and poor execution. Red Lobster's shrimp scampi fits this bill. Reviewers just do not like this dish all around — which is ironic, since we love to use Red Lobster's scampi sauce on crab legs. The sauce as a dip for crab legs might work, but as a whole, this dish does not mesh.

The shrimp should be one of the best parts, but customers often find it rubbery and chewy in a seriously unsettling way. It lacks that succulent shrimp flavor and instead tastes more like fishy frozen shrimp (and Red Lobster reportedly uses flash-frozen shrimp, farm-raised or wild-caught). There's an oddly artificial movie-theater butter feel to the scampi sauce itself, with a pungent smack of garlic that just doesn't work. Plus, if you order the shrimp scampi linguini, we've found that the portioning is way off — tons of pasta, tons and tons of butter sauce, tons of salt, and increasingly scant amounts of shrimp. Did we mention the dish's $20 price at one location?