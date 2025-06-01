The Most Flavorful Way To Eat Red Lobster Crab Legs Isn't On The Menu

For a few years now, Red Lobster has made the news for all the wrong reasons. The once-extremely-popular seafood chain has suffered a significant drop in sales since 2019, causing leadership to file for bankruptcy in 2024 and close 99 of its more than 500 locations in the United States — mostly due to an endless shrimp special that proved to be a debacle. At least for now, the closures seem to have stabilized the restaurant brand, with its new CEO planning to create a new menu, bring back those famous hush puppies, freshen up its locations, and appeal more to younger generations.

One easy way to grow in popularity with younger generations is through TikTok. And through no effort of its own, Red Lobster was the subject of one brilliant restaurant hack by TikTok user @amariyaps. It's one of those restaurant ordering hacks (like doubling up on Arby's sandwiches) that's so painfully obvious and simple, we wonder how we've never thought of it before.

While it's not on the menu specifically — and it isn't promoted by Red Lobster at all — this ordering hack is all right there in front of you. So what is it? Just order a side of Red Lobster's shrimp scampi garlic butter sauce to pair with your already delicious crab legs. Dip the crab legs in the butter, or just let them bathe for a few minutes. The result is a flavor bomb that combines two tasty menu items into one near-perfect entree.