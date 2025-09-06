Are McDonald's Snack Wraps Back Permanently?
Whether you've been counting down the days until Snack Wraps would return to the McDonald's menu or you've recently tried one for the first time, we've got good news: this fan favorite is here to stay (as long as customers keep enjoying them). It's clear why McDonald's Snack Wraps are so beloved — the combination of a soft flour tortilla, a crunchy chicken strip, lettuce, cheese, and a heavy-handed drizzle of ranch or spicy pepper sauce create a combination of textures and flavors that you wouldn't normally expect from this fast food chain.
The Snack Wrap got its start way back in 2006, but most McDonald's restaurants took it off of the menu in 2016. Some restaurants continued to serve Snack Wraps until 2019, when they were removed from menus nationwide. In 2024, McDonald's announced that the wraps would be permanently returning in 2025. While many fans of original Snack Wraps were excited to try the updated version, some were disappointed that they were a far cry from the original.
Here's what reviewers are saying about McDonald's Snack Wraps
While McDonald's thoroughly hyped up the Snack Wrap comeback, many fans of the former version weren't thrilled with how far the new version has strayed from the deliciousness of the original. Many people talked about how disappointed they were with the comeback of the Snack Wrap, with many comments focusing on the poor quality of the chicken. Reviewers said that the chicken tasted rubbery, to the point where it was hard to chew. The original Snack Wraps were made with grilled chicken or the now-discontinued Chicken Selects, a super-crispy, buttermilk-battered chicken strip. Today's Snack Wraps are made with McCrispy Strips, a new chicken strip that's received mediocre reviews.
That being said, not all of the reviews of the new Snack Wraps are negative. Some say that even though they're not quite as good as the original version, they're still glad to have them back. The general consensus is that it's tough, if not impossible, to create a chicken tender that compares to the perfection of Chicken Selects. You might have better luck if you ask for the McCrispy Strip for your wrap to be cooked to order, meaning it'll be made fresh (and will hopefully stay crunchy).