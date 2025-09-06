Are McDonald's Snack Wraps Back Permanently?

Whether you've been counting down the days until Snack Wraps would return to the McDonald's menu or you've recently tried one for the first time, we've got good news: this fan favorite is here to stay (as long as customers keep enjoying them). It's clear why McDonald's Snack Wraps are so beloved — the combination of a soft flour tortilla, a crunchy chicken strip, lettuce, cheese, and a heavy-handed drizzle of ranch or spicy pepper sauce create a combination of textures and flavors that you wouldn't normally expect from this fast food chain.

The Snack Wrap got its start way back in 2006, but most McDonald's restaurants took it off of the menu in 2016. Some restaurants continued to serve Snack Wraps until 2019, when they were removed from menus nationwide. In 2024, McDonald's announced that the wraps would be permanently returning in 2025. While many fans of original Snack Wraps were excited to try the updated version, some were disappointed that they were a far cry from the original.