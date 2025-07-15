The Reason McDonald's Chicken Selects Were Discontinued Is A Tale As Old As Time

McDonald's has a long history of discontinued items. The popular chain has let all kinds of menu items go throughout the years, ranging anywhere from discontinued McDonald's sandwiches to discontinued McDonald's desserts. Discontinued items have gained a following online of foodie historians and collectors, to the point that McDonald's discontinued sauces have sold for thousands of dollars online.

Even popular menu items at McDonald's aren't immune to getting cut from the menu. The McDonald's Chicken Selects are a perfect example of this. Essentially a higher quality chicken tender version of the already popular McNuggets, McDonald's Chicken Selects first appeared in 2002 and proved to be successful almost immediately. However, the tenders were cut from the menu in 2013. Supposedly declining sales in contrast with the item's higher price tag resulted in McDonald's Chicken Selects becoming yet another item in the McDonald's discontinued catalog.

Unfortunately, McDonald's Chicken Selects are far from the first or last item to get cut from the menu due to lackluster sales. The chain has a history of testing out new products and not all of them make it to permanent menu status; a lot of the reasoning behind this comes down to the chain's bottom line and what drives public interest and therefore makes more money. In the case of McDonald's Chicken Selects, the original might be gone but that didn't stop the chain from finding other ways to keep the concept alive.