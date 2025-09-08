The 6 Cheeses Ree Drummond Says You Should Always Keep Stocked

The inclusions that are perhaps least surprising are cheddar and Swiss. Cheddar was one of the first cheeses in America, and it's certainly held on to its popularity through the centuries. Beyond being a go-to sandwich cheese for school lunch perfection, cheddar is also a vital component of all sorts of American, Tex-Mex, and Cal-Mex cuisine, from cheeseburgers to quesadillas and certain tacos.

Meanwhile, Swiss is perfect for a melty grilled cheese or panini. Drummond also likes mozzarella, another white cheese famous for its meltability. It's great to have on hand for a homemade pizza base or mozzarella sticks. Parmesan got a shout-out for being easy to store in bulk (an unopened block of hard cheese can last up to six months) and because it's versatile in its uses, from chicken Parm to spaghetti and meatballs to homemade garlic bread. Drummond also suggests feta for sprinkling on a salad or stirring into pasta.

Rounding out the list with a bit of a twist is cream cheese. Yes, cream cheese is real cheese; it's just a soft, unaged variety. It's easier to incorporate into the world of baked goods than the others (hello cheesecake), but Drummond pointed out that it's also a great appetizer when paired with crackers and jelly — girl dinner, if you will. If you're a bagel lover, you probably already stock up on this fridge staple regularly. For anyone else, don't underestimate the potential a block of cream cheese can have; you never know when you might want some stuffed French toast or extra-creamy mashed potatoes.