The 6 Cheeses Ree Drummond Says You Should Always Keep Stocked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If we had unlimited money, and expiration dates didn't exist, we'd say you should just keep every kind of cheese stocked in your fridge. After all, who knows when you might be craving an unexpected cheesy flavor combo such as, say, mascarpone and berry ice cream? But, since space is limited and it can be tough to buy cheese on a budget, we're grateful to say that Pioneer Woman and reliable home cook Ree Drummond has narrowed it down for us. In her 2017 cookbook, "The Pioneer Woman Cooks — Come and Get It!: Simple, Scrumptious Recipes for Crazy Busy Lives," she shared 15 of her favorite fridge staples — and the list includes six kinds of cheese.
Between cheddar, feta, mozzarella, Swiss, Monterey Jack, and Parmesan, it's a stacked collection of staples that are great to have on hand for comfort meals, savory baking, or just as a salty snack. Most of these cheeses are household names, and all of them are intentionally versatile. They're easy to incorporate in a variety of ways, including sliced, grated, and melted, for whichever dish you cobble together from your pantry last minute on a busy day.
The cheeses that made the cut
The inclusions that are perhaps least surprising are cheddar and Swiss. Cheddar was one of the first cheeses in America, and it's certainly held on to its popularity through the centuries. Beyond being a go-to sandwich cheese for school lunch perfection, cheddar is also a vital component of all sorts of American, Tex-Mex, and Cal-Mex cuisine, from cheeseburgers to quesadillas and certain tacos.
Meanwhile, Swiss is perfect for a melty grilled cheese or panini. Drummond also likes mozzarella, another white cheese famous for its meltability. It's great to have on hand for a homemade pizza base or mozzarella sticks. Parmesan got a shout-out for being easy to store in bulk (an unopened block of hard cheese can last up to six months) and because it's versatile in its uses, from chicken Parm to spaghetti and meatballs to homemade garlic bread. Drummond also suggests feta for sprinkling on a salad or stirring into pasta.
Rounding out the list with a bit of a twist is cream cheese. Yes, cream cheese is real cheese; it's just a soft, unaged variety. It's easier to incorporate into the world of baked goods than the others (hello cheesecake), but Drummond pointed out that it's also a great appetizer when paired with crackers and jelly — girl dinner, if you will. If you're a bagel lover, you probably already stock up on this fridge staple regularly. For anyone else, don't underestimate the potential a block of cream cheese can have; you never know when you might want some stuffed French toast or extra-creamy mashed potatoes.