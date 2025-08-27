The Sweet Aldi Fall Find I'm Buying On Repeat
There are grocery stores, and there is Aldi. The bargain grocery chain is known for its low prices, exclusive items, and avid customer base. Though there is a bit of a learning curve when you first begin shopping at the grocery chain (make sure to bring a quarter), once you've made a visit you might very well find yourself obsessed. Along with its low-priced products, Aldi also offers up plenty of seasonal products to perk up your shopping experience throughout the year.
While the leaves have not yet turned and the weather has not yet gained an autumnal nip, Aldi is beginning to roll out its seasonal lineup of fall products. Among the new selections coming to store shelves on the week of September 3, 2025 through September 9, 2025, from football-themed gear to fall decorations, there is one tasty treat I'm sure to make a regular selection in my upcoming visits to Aldi: Carried under the Aldi Specially Selected label, the apple and cinnamon brioche ring is just the treat your breakfast table has been needing. The brioche ring consists of seven brioche and apple rolls in a tin pan. It's soft, fluffy, and sweet, with a cinnamon twist that makes even the dreariest of fall mornings deliciously cozy.
How to dress up these buns
While you can absolutely enjoy these apple and cinnamon brioche buns straight from the bag, they're also perfectly apt for perking up to match any occasion. Say you need a dish to round out a brunch spread; you can upgrade these buns simply by popping them in the oven at a low temperature (around 275 degrees Fahrenheit) for about 10 minutes. For added moisture, place a shallow pan of water in the rack below your rolls to help steam them slightly, though this is entirely optional. For even more flare, whip up a quick cream cheese frosting and spread it over your warmed buns. This gives them a tangy twist that is sure to impress even the most persnickety diner.
To go in an even more autumnal direction, top your rings with some two-ingredient candied pecans for a crunchy addition that adds a bit of richness and complexity. You can even use some canned condensed milk to make an easy caramel to top your brioche ring. This topping is a great choice for those with an insatiable sweet tooth. When it comes down to the core of this apple-flavored pastry, you can dress it up or down as much as you please. Which is why I'm probably buying more than a few.