The Sweet Aldi Fall Find I'm Buying On Repeat

There are grocery stores, and there is Aldi. The bargain grocery chain is known for its low prices, exclusive items, and avid customer base. Though there is a bit of a learning curve when you first begin shopping at the grocery chain (make sure to bring a quarter), once you've made a visit you might very well find yourself obsessed. Along with its low-priced products, Aldi also offers up plenty of seasonal products to perk up your shopping experience throughout the year.

While the leaves have not yet turned and the weather has not yet gained an autumnal nip, Aldi is beginning to roll out its seasonal lineup of fall products. Among the new selections coming to store shelves on the week of September 3, 2025 through September 9, 2025, from football-themed gear to fall decorations, there is one tasty treat I'm sure to make a regular selection in my upcoming visits to Aldi: Carried under the Aldi Specially Selected label, the apple and cinnamon brioche ring is just the treat your breakfast table has been needing. The brioche ring consists of seven brioche and apple rolls in a tin pan. It's soft, fluffy, and sweet, with a cinnamon twist that makes even the dreariest of fall mornings deliciously cozy.