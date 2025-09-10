How To Plan Your Very Own Bar Crawl Using Disney World's Skyliner

Everyone who's ever been to Epcot knows about "Drinking Around the World," the traditional traversing of Disney's World Showcase pavilions, stopping for a drink at each one. From college graduations to bachelorette parties to lucky grown-ups who've left the little ones with grandma and grandpa for the day, adults on the Walt Disney World property flock to the park's 11 sections, getting sauced along the way. But that can create its own problems: What happens when the World Showcase is full to the brim with Dionysian revelers in Minnie Mouse ears and Tinker Bell wings? The answer is as simple as it is perfect for the atmosphere: You just fly.

Connecting Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Disney's Pop Century, Art of Animation, Riviera and Caribbean Beach Resorts, the Disney Skyliner opened in 2019. In a park already known for an internal transit system that rivals or surpasses many an American city, this collection of enclosed ski-lift style gondolas has opened up new paths to explore. And for those of us who like to find quiet in the chaos, the Skyliner offers the best alternative to the classic World Showcase marathon. For the sake of continuity we've started in Epcot and worked our way through the Skyliner resorts, ending the day in Hollywood Studios. However, we encourage you to start wherever is most convenient for your day's plans: The beauty of the Skyliner is that no matter where you start, you're never more than 20 minutes from your Skyliner Resort. You can even plan it around drinking during these hours to save money.