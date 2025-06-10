Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Dessert Conjures Up Memories Of His Mom

What makes this pudding such an iconic go-to? Maybe it is the brown sugar and molasses goodness of the cake, studded with dates, that give it just the right amount of sweetness and a still luscious texture on the inside with just the right amount of caramelized brown sugar crunch on the exterior. Perhaps it is the decadent, warm, thick toffee sauce draped over the just-baked cake, or the perfect quenelle of velvety, cold vanilla ice cream sitting on top. Ultimately, it is the combination of all of these elements as your spoon drops in and you are transported to another place — in Gordon Ramsay's case, to his childhood. No wonder he says he would take it to the coffin with him if he could.

Sticky toffee pudding resonates so strongly with chefs that they continue to pay homage to it with their own takes, like Kate Lyon's sticky toffee apple caramel cake on cult TV sensation "The Great British Baking Show." But Ramsay has his own recipe. Once you have the ingredients on hand, the individual cakes take less than 20 minutes to bake and the caramel sauce comes together quickly while they are in the oven. One try and you'll join the legions of fans who seek it out at every opportunity when they are across the pond.