Drinking At Disney World Gets A Lot More Affordable If You Go During These Hours

Disney World might be the happiest place on Earth, but if you've ever been to it, then you'll know that it's certainly not the cheapest place on Earth. There are enough rides and events to keep you busy for days, and it seems that for every attraction, there's an equally thrilling dining experience to try out. But for those looking to save a few crucial dollars when visiting Disney World, you might be surprised to learn that your bar tab might be the place to do so.

Disney World has got pretty sound dining options available for guests, but the same can't be said for alcoholic drinks and cocktails, which (like at many establishments) tend to add up pretty quickly. However, when you're done drinking around the world at Epcot, you'll be pleased to find that some Disney restaurants and bars offer some pretty sweet happy hour specials. Though largely located in Disney Springs, a shopping-centric locale on Disney World property, available happy hour specials give you exceptional prices on your vacation sips. The hours for a particular establishment's happy "hour" will vary, of course, but the afternoon and early evening hours are generally the best chance to grab some deals on your cocktails.