Drinking At Disney World Gets A Lot More Affordable If You Go During These Hours
Disney World might be the happiest place on Earth, but if you've ever been to it, then you'll know that it's certainly not the cheapest place on Earth. There are enough rides and events to keep you busy for days, and it seems that for every attraction, there's an equally thrilling dining experience to try out. But for those looking to save a few crucial dollars when visiting Disney World, you might be surprised to learn that your bar tab might be the place to do so.
Disney World has got pretty sound dining options available for guests, but the same can't be said for alcoholic drinks and cocktails, which (like at many establishments) tend to add up pretty quickly. However, when you're done drinking around the world at Epcot, you'll be pleased to find that some Disney restaurants and bars offer some pretty sweet happy hour specials. Though largely located in Disney Springs, a shopping-centric locale on Disney World property, available happy hour specials give you exceptional prices on your vacation sips. The hours for a particular establishment's happy "hour" will vary, of course, but the afternoon and early evening hours are generally the best chance to grab some deals on your cocktails.
Choose the right restaurants for you
The sheer number of food options on Disney World's property can't be understated, with the park's website reporting a total of 410 dining locations spanning across the parks, Disney Springs, and other Disney-affiliated locations like hotels and resorts. With this in mind, you've got to be wary to carefully choose which Disney World restaurants to try and which to avoid. And the same idea applies to figuring out the best places to get drinks, since not all places will offer happy hour specials.
One location that receives rave reviews for its happy hour deals is Summer House on the Lake, which is located in the shopping and dining borough of Disney Springs. What's notable about this location is the martini "hour" that takes place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., featuring a trio of vodka- or gin-based beverages for only $10. Another place worth checking out is Jaleo by José Andrés, which has a rotating menu of happy hour specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. that change depending on the day you visit. Besides these, House of Blues, Jock Lindsey's Hanger Bar, Paradiso 37 Taste of Americas, Raglan Road, STK Orlando, and Terralina Crafted Italian all have happy hour specials to take advantage of — with some offering food specials as well. Keep these in mind if you want to make the happiest place on Earth happy for your wallet, too.