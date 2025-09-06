Vintage Vs Non-Vintage: What These Wine Bottle Labels Mean

When it comes to buying wine, there are an inordinate number of choices and variables. Big demarcations like country, grape varietal, or style can be almost paralyzing when you are faced with an aisle full of bottles. Zoom in a bit more on the labels, and you start to encounter even more terms, like organic, unfiltered, and vintage. It's enough to make you grab the first bottle your eyes are drawn to and run to the cash register to avoid further confusion.

To learn about the difference between vintage and non-vintage wine, we sat down for an exclusive chat with May Matta-Aliah — a wine educator and president of In the Grape. Matta-Aliah has spent almost two decades educating people in New York City on all things wine, and she easily broke down the difference between the vintage and non-vintage labels for Chowhound readers. "A vintage wine is the product of a singular year's harvest that is identified by that year," she explains. The year will typically appear on the front or back label of a bottle of wine. A non-vintage wine, on the other hand, won't have a date on it at all. "A non-vintage wine is a blend of multiple years and therefore will not have a reference to a year on the label," Matta-Aliah says. So, these potentially confusing terms are merely clarifying the difference between a single harvest wine, a vintage, and a wine made from multiple harvests that are blended together: a non-vintage wine.