The Easy, Creamy Way To Give Soup A High-Protein Boost

Some of our favorite cold-weather meals include hearty plates of pasta and creamy bowls of soup. If you also enjoy comforting meals like a classic and creamy potato leek soup, but wish there was more protein per serving, there's one ingredient you should include in your next pot. When it comes to adding creamy appeal to all your favorite soups and stews, try ditching the heavy whipping cream and using some cottage cheese in your recipe instead.

Cottage cheese is creamy like milk, but comes packed with extra protein. As a matter of fact, a ½ cup of low-fat cottage cheese contains almost 14 grams of protein, and adding some to your next meal couldn't be easier. First, take your pick among the best and worst cottage cheese brands at your neighborhood supermarket. For the creamiest result, we recommend using whole milk cottage cheese, as its slightly higher fat contentwill add more richness to the bowl. Still, both whole milk and low-fat varieties can effectively give your next batch of soup a satisfying boost of protein.

Believe it or not, there are countless ways to incorporate this rich, high-protein food into a variety of meals. Similar to heavy cream or milk, cottage cheese tastes best in soup recipes when added toward the end of the preparation process. This way, the curds can gently melt and blend with the other ingredients in your recipe without curdling.