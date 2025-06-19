This 2-Ingredient Pretzel Dip Is Endlessly Customizable

Pretzel, meet dip. It's a meet cute: The start of a love story for the ages. No matter how you mix it, a pretzel isn't complete without a creamy bowl of something tasty for dipping.There are many different dips to choose from, too. A sparkling wine cheese dip works wonders with a Bavarian soft pretzel, while a stone ground mustard gives a kick to the salty twist of bread, and hummus is a surefire crowd pleaser. But have you ever thought of taking your pretzels to the sweeter side?

There are many sweet dips to choose from for your pretzels (stovetop dulce de leche or fudge sauce are great choices), but if you're feeling crafty you might try making your own. It's easier than you might think. To make a basic sweet pretzel dip, simply combine an eight ounce block of cream cheese with about a cup of powdered sugar and serve (bonus points if you make your own powdered sugar). This is a simple but delicious dip for your pretzels.

If you're thinking that this is basic, you're right. And even though this combo is perfectly delicious on its own, you can also use it as a jumping-off point. From this base of creamy, tangy, sweetness, you can create an endless array of sweet accompaniments for your pretzels. For example, you can add strawberry pie filling to top for a strawberry cream cheese dip that mimics a deconstructed strawberry pretzel salad. Or, if you're in the mood for it, you can mix in mini chocolate chips, vanilla extract, and ricotta for a cannoli-inspired dip. The only limit is your imagination (and the contents of your pantry shelves).