The First Question Rick Steves Asks Before Buying A Bottle Of Wine To Bring Home From Europe

Travel writer and TV host Rick Steves knows how to do a European vacation — after all, he's written books on it. So it should be little surprise that he has a strategy when it comes to bringing home souvenirs like a fine bottle of wine.

Imagine you've had a memorable dinner in a cozy Parisian brasserie with an amazing yet unfamiliar wine, maybe from a lesser-known wine region like Touraine. You'd love to have it back home but you're unsure about whether you'll be able to find it.

Steves shares how to navigate the process on his website: First, ask the server if the wine is exported to your home state. While you may well get an "I don't know" answer (after all, most restaurant servers probably don't have encyclopedic knowledge of the export destinations for an entire wine list), maybe they'll at least know if the wine is exported to the United States, or if it's produced in small quantities and therefore doesn't leave France. If that doesn't get you the info you need, take a photo of the wine label (snap the rear label too, in case it has key information). You could then send it to your local wine shop and ask if they carry it or might be able to import it. If they've got it, problem solved: Drop in and stock up when you're back.