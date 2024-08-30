Yes, You Can Take Wine On A Plane In Your Checked Luggage. Here's How
Whether returning from a long weekend in Napa Valley, or headed to a family reunion with your favorite merlot in tow, traveling with wine and other alcohol can be stressful. especially when faced with navigating ever-evolving TSA regulations (say, trying to figure out if peanut butter counts as a liquid). Gone are the carefree days of meandering on-board the plane, bottle in hand. So, it's clear there has to be an alternative. The real question is, can you, in fact, take wine on an airplane in your checked luggage?
The short answer is yes. Full-sized bottles of wine or spirits must be properly packed in your checked baggage (most full-sized bottles are 700 to 750 milliliters). They can't be carried on board, unless it's a recent duty-free purchase, intact in the official packaging. There are limitations, and a few random quirks. But that favorite find will make it from Departures to Arrivals without a hitch if you know the rules. Of course, the long answer is a little more involved.
The TSA regulations covering wine for checked and carry-on luggage
According to the TSA website, wine and spirits are allowed in checked baggage. If the ABV (alcohol by volume) is below 24% or 48 proof (almost all wines are under 20%), pack as many as you like (don't forget that extra baggage fees exist). Spirits between 24% and 70% (48 to 140 proof) can be checked, but are limited to five liters per person. Alcohol in this range must be unopened in their original, labeled bottles. Spirits above 70% ABV can not be checked, so there's no chance the strongest alcohol in the world is coming home with you on the plane.
For carry-on, the rules get stricter. Unopened minis (under 100ml) can be carried on, enclosed in a clear plastic bag. Here's the rub: You can carry it on, but you cannot drink it. It's against the law (like, up to a $40,000 fine against the law). Even non-alcohol minis are a no-go for mid-flight imbibing (and full sized non-alcoholic wine bottles still go in checked luggage).
Finally, check with your airline for additional regulations. Southwest Airlines insists you use dedicated corrugated cardboard packaging to secure each bottle. You can pick them up online or at Southwest ticket counters for $5 each (subject to availability). Meanwhile Emirates has no specific size limitations for carry-on bottles. Instead they are "subject to specific customs regulations and airport security checks in your country of departure or arrival."
Here is the best way to pack wine in your checked luggage
The easiest method involves wrapping wine bottles in clothing or towels. Slide a bottle into a sweater sleeve or pant leg, then wrap the clothing around the bottle. Tuck it in amongst other clothing and you should be fine. With towels, wrap the bottles burrito style. Avoid direct contact with luggage sides, and don't pack any valuable items that could be damaged if breakage happens.
Even better is cardboard or inflated plastic packaging specifically designed for bottles. Pulp wine shippers are an effective way to protect the bottles, and they're compostable to boot. You can order these online, and some liquor stores carry travel packaging. If you travel with wine often, consider getting a specialized wine suitcase designed for storing and transporting bottles. A large bag can carry up to 12 bottles, or an entire case of that Sonoma find.
Finally, anything you purchase in a duty free store comes pre-packaged, and should stay in its packaging with the original receipt attached. These can generally be carried on board, and will be stashed by the flight crew in a specific space. The important note here is you are not allowed to open or drink them on the flight. But they're perfect for a quick toast when you arrive at your destination. Remember to let the wines in your suitcase rest a few days to avoid bottle shock, which can happen during travel.