Yes, You Can Take Wine On A Plane In Your Checked Luggage. Here's How

According to the TSA website, wine and spirits are allowed in checked baggage. If the ABV (alcohol by volume) is below 24% or 48 proof (almost all wines are under 20%), pack as many as you like (don't forget that extra baggage fees exist). Spirits between 24% and 70% (48 to 140 proof) can be checked, but are limited to five liters per person. Alcohol in this range must be unopened in their original, labeled bottles. Spirits above 70% ABV can not be checked, so there's no chance the strongest alcohol in the world is coming home with you on the plane.

For carry-on, the rules get stricter. Unopened minis (under 100ml) can be carried on, enclosed in a clear plastic bag. Here's the rub: You can carry it on, but you cannot drink it. It's against the law (like, up to a $40,000 fine against the law). Even non-alcohol minis are a no-go for mid-flight imbibing (and full sized non-alcoholic wine bottles still go in checked luggage).

Finally, check with your airline for additional regulations. Southwest Airlines insists you use dedicated corrugated cardboard packaging to secure each bottle. You can pick them up online or at Southwest ticket counters for $5 each (subject to availability). Meanwhile Emirates has no specific size limitations for carry-on bottles. Instead they are "subject to specific customs regulations and airport security checks in your country of departure or arrival."

