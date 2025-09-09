The Store-Bought Hot Fudge Brand You Should Never Use

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day is July 25. If you missed it, don't fret. This iconic treat tastes fabulous any day of the year! You can dress up your sundae by swapping in your favorite ice cream for the usual vanilla, building it on top of a fresh-baked brownie, adding a smattering of strawberry sauce, and more. But, if you stick to the basics, it's just vanilla ice cream, warm hot fudge topping, whipped cream, a cherry, and, optionally, toasted almonds or peanuts. Because the ice cream and hot fudge are the stars, grab a container of the best vanilla ice cream and a jar of hot fudge that ticks all the boxes in terms of flavor, consistency, and value. Chowhound even ranked seven store-bought hot fudge brands to help you make the tastiest decision.

The top three options hailed from brands you may recognize: Hershey's and Smucker's. But there had to be a loser; in this case, it was Mrs. Richardson's. The main problem with this hot fudge is that it was overloaded with sweeteners — high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup and sugar — so the chocolate flavor got lost when eaten alone. It was simply too sweet. Eaten with vanilla ice cream, the flavor improved. The texture wasn't bad, although it pooled at the bottom of the ice cream rather than coating it evenly. At $4.88, it wasn't cheap enough to make up for its deficiencies.