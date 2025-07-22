7 Store-Bought Hot Fudge Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

The first thing that struck me about the Hershey's hot fudge was the ingredient list. The second ingredient on the list is sweetened condensed milk, followed shortly after by skim milk and, near the end, a bit of whey for good measure. With all that milk, I was expecting a supremely creamy treat, and though I certainly wouldn't say I was disappointed, it wasn't quite what I was counting on.

The first scoop from the jar was super thick and very chocolatey, with the texture of a Hershey's bar that's been left in a pocket or a hot car. The flavor was very intensely sweet, but in a recognizable way — very distinctly Hershey's — that made it better than some of the other heavily sweetened hot fudges on this list. In the double boiler, it melts just like chocolate, too, clinging to the spatula.

While I tried to get most of the fudges on this list to a pourable consistency on the double boiler, I wasn't able to do that with the Hershey's hot fudge, because it started to act like it was going to scorch or seize before it got there, much like real Hershey's chocolate would. I had to sort of drop it onto the ice cream rather than pouring it. Overall, I'd say it was actually more chocolate than fudge. But it was, by far, the most fragrant of all the hot fudges when heated. It also had an excellent texture when combined with the ice cream — gooey, but not gummy. At $3.99, the Hershey's hot fudge is a great value, too, so it was going to be tough to beat.