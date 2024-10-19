The Simple Way To Give Subpar Sandwich Bread A Rich Boost

Sandwiches truly are one of the most versatile players in the culinary world. They work for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. They can be hot or cold, meaty or vegetarian, healthy or a gut buster. But no matter if you're making a simple PB&J or trying your hand at something a little more advanced, like a Cubano or a sturdy stack of roast beef, your sandwich is only going to be as good as its vessel. Bread is the unsung hero of the sandwich, and it can make or break your meal. After all, it is the foundation of your creation — without bread, there can be no sandwich.

If you've been struck with a brilliant sandwich idea and rummage through your pantry only to find half a loaf of bland, mass-produced bread, don't despair. There is a quick and easy trick you can implement to make your sandwich go from mediocre to pretty darn good. All you have to do is spread some butter on your bread slices and throw them on a hot griddle or skillet to make them toasty and full of rich, buttery flavor. Bonus tip: try making some compound butter to really take your sandwich up a notch.