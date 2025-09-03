The Detail About Organic Wine's Shelf Life You Won't Find On The Label

Diving into the world of wine can feel overwhelming. Sure, most of us may know a few grapes or regions we like, but there's a lot of information to wade through. If you're hoping to learn more, there are some helpful tips to know that will save you money on wine. And Chowhound has compiled a list of the 15 most underrated wine regions around the world, according to experts, that can be of service to expand your palate. If you're familiar with natural wine, you may know it can get a little confusing to understand all of the different classifications and processes that go into it. While all natural wine is organic, there are some more details to understand about how organic wine is made and where it comes from, which in turn affect its shelf life.

To help us understand more on the subject, we reached out to an expert. In a Chowhound exclusive, Helena Nicklin, drinks writer, broadcaster, and founder of HelenaSips Wine Academy, explains that an organic wine's shelf life is all about the sulfites. "Sulfites are an antioxidant and antimicrobial," she explains, which will help keep it fresh longer. She says there are different rules in the United States and Europe for what organic means — which may not be explained on the label. "In the States," she continues, "if a wine is labelled 'organic', no sulfites are allowed to be added, whereas wines labelled 'made with organic grapes' from Europe can still add some, albeit at lower levels than most." So, if you're drinking organic wines from the U.S., they may have a shorter shelf life, and you'll need to finish them faster once opened, as they may start to sour sooner.