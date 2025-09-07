The $57 Walmart Ribs That Prove You Should Always Double-Check Your Shopping Cart

We've all looked at the grocery bill, surprised at just how much all those purchases add up to. Most of the time, one doesn't second-guess it, since it's easy to lose track of how much is going into the cart over the course of the shopping trip. However, if the amount seems significantly more than what you expect, it might be worth taking a closer look. As one shopper discovered in the meat section of Walmart, a minor error on the store's part can have you paying several times the actual cost of a product.

In a post on Facebook, a user shared the $57 Walmart rib incident wherein they picked up a rack of ribs, expecting it to cost between $10 and $15, and instead found it priced at a whopping $57! Closer inspection and a chat with a store employee revealed that this was not just a case of overpaying for a specific cut of meat. The label was actually for a New York strip steak, which had been mistakenly attached to the rack of ribs. Had the shopper not noticed, they could've ended up paying the approximate price of an expensive 5-pound steak for a pack of pork ribs. While this incident stands out for just how large a disparity there was in prices, mislabeling issues are relatively frequent in grocery store chains and, when the amounts involved aren't so large, easily go unnoticed by shoppers.