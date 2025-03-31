How To Know If You're Overpaying For Brisket

Selecting the best brisket at the store can feel intimidating. Although the price per pound may be lower than other cuts, you're purchasing a lot of weight at once with much preparation to follow. Since brisket sheds more weight during cooking than other cuts, you don't want to feel overcharged at purchase.

To ascertain if your brisket is good value, consider the meat grade. Whether the beef is Select, Choice, or Prime heavily influences the price. If you see a brisket priced on the highest tier — often above $5 a pound — then you'll want to make sure there's an official USDA sticker. Not all beef is required to be graded, but there's no reason to pay extra for beef with unknown marbling and flavor. In a similar vein, take a look at whether or not the brisket has been trimmed. Cuts with the fat cap intact will fetch a lower price, so purchasing a whole packer cut can be a handy way to save a few dollars. Although, make sure you're not paying for an excess of fat you'll need to trim off.

Finally, it pays to consider the seller. Local butcher shops present an opportunity for a direct relationship, but they may also overcharge. So if you're new to the brisket world, stick to buying brisket at Costco and similar large retailers for dependably well-priced offerings.