How To Know If You're Overpaying For Brisket
Few beef cuts offer a transformative magic quite like brisket. As a lean meat from the muscular front of the cow, it's too tough for quick preparation into a steak or stir fry. Yet put it on low and slow heat — most popularly in barbecue format — and you have a juicy, flavorful result. Since a lot of technique and time go into the cooking, brisket prices have historically been low, among the most affordable of meat options. Aided by its huge size (which often reaches 18 pounds), it's a beef cut that's been sold as low as a dollar per pound.
However, times have changed, and brisket prices have increased disproportionately to other beef cuts. All the fanfare regarding preparations like Texas brisket has put the meat in the spotlight, especially while dining out. So whenever you're shopping for the beef cut to cook yourself, you may wonder if you're overpaying. Lots of factors go into the price, from the regulated beef grade, to the brisket cut, and the seller itself. However, on average, you should be looking at about $5 per pound for a solid brisket cut.
Note the grade, cut, and seller to assess brisket price
Selecting the best brisket at the store can feel intimidating. Although the price per pound may be lower than other cuts, you're purchasing a lot of weight at once with much preparation to follow. Since brisket sheds more weight during cooking than other cuts, you don't want to feel overcharged at purchase.
To ascertain if your brisket is good value, consider the meat grade. Whether the beef is Select, Choice, or Prime heavily influences the price. If you see a brisket priced on the highest tier — often above $5 a pound — then you'll want to make sure there's an official USDA sticker. Not all beef is required to be graded, but there's no reason to pay extra for beef with unknown marbling and flavor. In a similar vein, take a look at whether or not the brisket has been trimmed. Cuts with the fat cap intact will fetch a lower price, so purchasing a whole packer cut can be a handy way to save a few dollars. Although, make sure you're not paying for an excess of fat you'll need to trim off.
Finally, it pays to consider the seller. Local butcher shops present an opportunity for a direct relationship, but they may also overcharge. So if you're new to the brisket world, stick to buying brisket at Costco and similar large retailers for dependably well-priced offerings.