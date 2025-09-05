The Popular Steakhouse With An Unexpected Amount Of Great Seafood
When you think of steakhouse chains, you think of one food: steak. But most of these popular restaurants actually serve much more than just steak options. In particular, Outback Steakhouse has flavorful steaks, but it actually also has plenty of solid seafood options if you're not craving a thick cut of meat.
The restaurant has several seafood items to choose from on its menu. If you're craving a dish from the sea, order the seared ahi tuna, salmon, grilled shrimp, Toowoomba salmon, or steamed lobster tails. The Toowoomba salmon is a signature Outback dish named after the Australia city; it's made with salmon topped with creole sauce, sautéed shrimp, and mushrooms, so you're getting two seafood types in one dish. For a dish with a little extra crunch, order the coconut shrimp or Bloomin' Fried Shrimp from the appetizer menu, and turn each into a meal by pairing it with a few side dishes; we even ranked the Bloomin' Fried Shrimp as the best appetizer on Outback's menu. Outback also offers a few steak combo options: grilled shrimp or coconut shrimp with sirloin, the ribeye with shrimp, or the filet mignon with lobster.
Outback Steakhouse fans enjoy the seafood
Those who frequently dine at Outback don't overlook the seafood options, and fans of the chain have taken to Reddit to talk about what they like and why. It seems the price point is at the top of the list of reasons to try the seafood. "It's a phenomenal deal," one person wrote on the r/fastfood subreddit in response to the chain's steak and lobster deal that it brings back every once in a while. Others called out specific dishes, with another thread on the r/steak subreddit mentioning that "the coconut shrimp are bomb." However, we recommend avoiding the grilled shrimp.
Another way to get a taste of the chain's seafood is to add it to a salad. Depending on your location and server, you might be able to order the steakhouse salad, for example, and ask to swap the steak for grilled shrimp or salmon. You can likely do the same with the Brisbane Caesar salad, which usually comes with chicken.