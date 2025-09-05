The Popular Steakhouse With An Unexpected Amount Of Great Seafood

When you think of steakhouse chains, you think of one food: steak. But most of these popular restaurants actually serve much more than just steak options. In particular, Outback Steakhouse has flavorful steaks, but it actually also has plenty of solid seafood options if you're not craving a thick cut of meat.

The restaurant has several seafood items to choose from on its menu. If you're craving a dish from the sea, order the seared ahi tuna, salmon, grilled shrimp, Toowoomba salmon, or steamed lobster tails. The Toowoomba salmon is a signature Outback dish named after the Australia city; it's made with salmon topped with creole sauce, sautéed shrimp, and mushrooms, so you're getting two seafood types in one dish. For a dish with a little extra crunch, order the coconut shrimp or Bloomin' Fried Shrimp from the appetizer menu, and turn each into a meal by pairing it with a few side dishes; we even ranked the Bloomin' Fried Shrimp as the best appetizer on Outback's menu. Outback also offers a few steak combo options: grilled shrimp or coconut shrimp with sirloin, the ribeye with shrimp, or the filet mignon with lobster.