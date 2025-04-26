Why We Always Avoid The Grilled Shrimp At This Popular Steakhouse Chain

Outback Steakhouse is for those who want their big appetites satisfied with an equal serving of food and fun, Aussie-style. Founded in 1988, the casual steakhouse and Australian-themed eatery is well-known in the U.S. chain restaurant scene. With Outback Steakhouse restaurants present in most states in the country (New England natives might feel a little left out), the restaurant became most popular for its flavorsome steaks and Bloomin' Onion appetizer. Even while the steaks and juicy burgers may have found a soft spot in the minds and palates of American diners, there's nothing like an appetizer that is a pleasant and equally delicious break away from the main meal. Unfortunately, the Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie is definitely not that. In fact, when Chowhound's own Emily M Alexander tried and ranked a range of Outback Steakhouse's appetizers, this was the one that caused the least excitement.

The Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie appetizer offers seafood lovers a flame-grilled shrimp seasoned with a mixture of herbs and spices. It comes served with the option of two sides (depending on your location) including Steakhouse Mac & Cheese and garlic toast, alongside a rémoulade sauce. While the sauce is pretty top tier, the grilled shrimp let the team down. The flavors seem promising, but the grilled shrimp order itself is overwhelmingly lackluster compared to other appetizer options. So, these aren't the kind of shrimp you'd be happy to wolf down at the next family barbie.