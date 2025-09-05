Here's Why You Should Leave Trader Joe's Pepita Salsa On The Shelf (Where It Belongs)

The biggest strike against pepita salsa isn't even that it's not that great — it's just that the shelves at Trader Joe's are lined with way better options for you to spend your money on. Like the zhoug sauce, which is bold, herby, and so fresh it practically tastes like it was made to order. And while it is not shy about its hit of heat, it's the kind of spice that wakes food up instead of weighing it down. It's excellent when scooped up as a dip with some flatbread, especially if you like spicy food.

There's the store's salsa verde as well, a jarred salsa that delivers a rush of tangy tomatillo flavor. Or why not try something without tomatoes? The Trader Joe's corn and chili salsa easily rivals Chipotle's version. Unlike the unbalanced pepita salsa, these other dips will bring brightness to your meal without taking over the show.

If you want something classic with a kick, there's the Trader Joe's sriracha, too. While you've probably never tasted the original sriracha by Sriraja Panich, the Trader Joe's version nails the balance of heat, tang, sugar, and salt, resulting in the perfect spicy condiment that will disappear quickly in any kitchen, especially if you eat it with fried food like chicken. Compared to these winning sauces, the pepita salsa is easily forgotten, which in a way is just proof that novelty doesn't always win over the classics.