Here's Why You Should Leave Trader Joe's Pepita Salsa On The Shelf (Where It Belongs)
Trader Joe's is famous for many things and giving pantry basics their own cult followings is definitely one of then. But unfortunately, its pepita salsa isn't one of those success stories, not according to our list of 15 sauces to buy and six to avoid at Trader Joe's, anyway. On paper, it sounds great — pumpkin seeds blended with chipotle, tomatoes, and vinegar, but in reality, the chipotle flavor is just too aggressive. Instead of a nice and balanced salsa, it becomes a one-note wall of flavor that clings to your mouth long after you've finished eating it, which may be fine for a quickly thrown together meal but is less than impressive served on its own as a dip.
Price isn't the issue with this one; at $3.49 it has same price point as plenty of other Trader Joe's sauces. The problem is that for the same amount of money, you could grab another classic Trader Joe's sauce that hits the mark with more balance and finesse. The chain tried to do something bold with the pepita salsa, but it ended up being something unpleasant, so save yourself the experience and pick up something else.
Better ways to use your salsa budget
The biggest strike against pepita salsa isn't even that it's not that great — it's just that the shelves at Trader Joe's are lined with way better options for you to spend your money on. Like the zhoug sauce, which is bold, herby, and so fresh it practically tastes like it was made to order. And while it is not shy about its hit of heat, it's the kind of spice that wakes food up instead of weighing it down. It's excellent when scooped up as a dip with some flatbread, especially if you like spicy food.
There's the store's salsa verde as well, a jarred salsa that delivers a rush of tangy tomatillo flavor. Or why not try something without tomatoes? The Trader Joe's corn and chili salsa easily rivals Chipotle's version. Unlike the unbalanced pepita salsa, these other dips will bring brightness to your meal without taking over the show.
If you want something classic with a kick, there's the Trader Joe's sriracha, too. While you've probably never tasted the original sriracha by Sriraja Panich, the Trader Joe's version nails the balance of heat, tang, sugar, and salt, resulting in the perfect spicy condiment that will disappear quickly in any kitchen, especially if you eat it with fried food like chicken. Compared to these winning sauces, the pepita salsa is easily forgotten, which in a way is just proof that novelty doesn't always win over the classics.