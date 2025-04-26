One Of The Best Trader Joe's Salsas Easily Rivals A Chipotle Favorite
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
What brings more joy than a trip to Trader Joe's, discovering hidden gems down every aisle? Well, we have a another delight to add to your list: Trader Joe's Corn and Chile Tomato-less Salsa. This zesty salsa ranked high in our six best dips at Trader Joe's list by doing something pretty incredible — tasting better, according to our reviewer, than Chipotle's beloved corn salsa.
What makes this particular product so special is the way the corn and the chilis interact, with spicy and sweet flavors playing well together, neither overwhelming the other. And it doesn't go soggy either, with many reviews noting it keeps a good bite. So, it's no surprise the internet loves this salsa, and some people point out how the absence of tomatoes is also a plus for those who may be allergic. It has what has been described as a versatile and almost relish-like crunch, unlike Chipotle's corn salsa which is mildly sweet and has more limey taste.
Creative ways to use this stellar salsa
Aside from the typical chips and dips scenario you might be envisioning, this salsa is incredibly versatile. Yes, it makes a great dip, but it will also work great ladelled over shrimp or fish tacos, quesadillas, or burritos. Why not make it your go-to for improving breakfast? Whip up some eggs( and remember that the best scrambled eggs start with a cold pan), then add a sprinkle of cheese and a side of corn salsa to make the first meal of the day anything but boring.
You could even use it as the basis for a salad to accompany a protein of your choice. Throw in some black beans, diced red onion, avocado, and a squeeze of fresh lime for a side dish that will be even more impressive than the main affair. This salsa could also make an unexpectedly delicious topping when you're making a baked potato.
What's really nice about this salsa is that is could definitely be enjoyed at a variety of temperatures: Eat it cold, straight from the jar, or gently warm it and str it into some rice for instant flavor. Plus, at just $3.49 per jar (prices may vary by location), it's a way more wallet-friendly choice than having to run to Chipotle every time your corn salsa cravings hit. Grab two jars: one to open and snack on immediately and one to integrate into your weekly meal prep.