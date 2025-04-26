One Of The Best Trader Joe's Salsas Easily Rivals A Chipotle Favorite

Aside from the typical chips and dips scenario you might be envisioning, this salsa is incredibly versatile. Yes, it makes a great dip, but it will also work great ladelled over shrimp or fish tacos, quesadillas, or burritos. Why not make it your go-to for improving breakfast? Whip up some eggs( and remember that the best scrambled eggs start with a cold pan), then add a sprinkle of cheese and a side of corn salsa to make the first meal of the day anything but boring.

You could even use it as the basis for a salad to accompany a protein of your choice. Throw in some black beans, diced red onion, avocado, and a squeeze of fresh lime for a side dish that will be even more impressive than the main affair. This salsa could also make an unexpectedly delicious topping when you're making a baked potato.

What's really nice about this salsa is that is could definitely be enjoyed at a variety of temperatures: Eat it cold, straight from the jar, or gently warm it and str it into some rice for instant flavor. Plus, at just $3.49 per jar (prices may vary by location), it's a way more wallet-friendly choice than having to run to Chipotle every time your corn salsa cravings hit. Grab two jars: one to open and snack on immediately and one to integrate into your weekly meal prep.