Which Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Is The Most Affordable?
You may be surprised to discover that Gordon Ramsay has over 80 restaurants in his portfolio. Yet, despite his reputation for Michelin-starred fine dining destinations, it's possible to eat at some of his establishments without throwing down hundreds of dollars for multi-course tasting menus. Generally speaking, you'll want to look at the celebrity chef's various chains, which typically serve comfort foods like pizza and burgers. These mostly operate in the United States and the U.K., although there are several international outposts in locations such as Dubai and Malaysia.
Of these chains, the most affordable seems to be Street Burger: Though prices vary by location, the cheapest appears to be an outpost that is part of a food hall-style group of Ramsay restaurants called the Gordon Ramsay Food Market, in the Harrah's Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina. There, burgers go for around $13 to $16; whereas at the Washington, D.C. location, you'll pay around $17 for most burgers. There are U.K. locations of the same chain, but prices are closer to $24 per burger there. Street Burger is also cheaper than the chef's other burger chain, Gordon Ramsay Burger, with locations in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas. Several of its burgers exceed the $20 mark, though there's a solid selection for $18. A very close contender is Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips, with five U.S. locations, including Las Vegas, New York City, and Washington D.C. Chicken combos start at $16, and almost all fish and chips combos (made with flaky fish like cod) are under $20. So, for the cheapest Ramsay meals, it's burgers or fish and chips.
Gordon Ramsay's other affordable restaurants
Perusing Gordon Ramsay's extensive collection of restaurant menus, it becomes clear that there are a few ways to interpret the notion of "most affordable." While Street Burger or Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips might be the most accessible options based on the price range of their menus, a few of the chef's other establishments deserve an honorable mention for offering relatively inexpensive items, even if their menus are overall more expensive.
Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen restaurants in the U.K., which have a casual bistro vibe, tend to feature at least one entree around the £17 ($23) mark, like chickpea curry at its London locations or cannelloni at the Liverpool outpost. On a similar wavelength is the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, with locations in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Here, a sandwich can dip below the $20 mark, although many entrees, like grilled salmon or chicken Milanese, exceed $30 or more.
There are also a few affordable Ramsay restaurants that fell short of the lead contenders — his U.K.-based Street Pizza chain is a great example here. The dinner menu offers bottomless pizza for a flat £20 ($27): This isn't the cheapest Ramsay restaurant in a purely numerical sense, but you could argue it's the best deal. The single U.S. location in Washington, D.C., doesn't offer bottomless pizza, but features pizzas at a competitive $18. In any case, whether you go there or for burgers , you'll be spending much less than the $200-plus tasting menus at the chef's Michelin-starred spots.