The Best Frozen Bean Burritos On Store Shelves Could Make You Forget About Chipotle

Store-bought frozen burritos are a godsend for the busy (or the lazy, if we're being honest). They're flavorful, filling, and are ready in minutes with minimal effort. They're also flexible enough to experiment with if you're feeling fancy and want to try making something like a multi-meal casserole out of frozen burritos. The very best ones can be so good that getting Chipotle just stops being an option; why bother ordering in when you've already got something better in the freezer?

To find out which burritos are worth forsaking Chipotle for, Chowhound taste-tested 10 different store-bought frozen bean burritos. After careful review, our taste-tester picked Vista Hermosa's Burrito Bueno Bean and Oaxaca Cheese as the top-ranked. The hefty burrito was almost as large as the ones you'd find at restaurants, and was well-seasoned. If there's one thing we should all agree on, it's that the best burritos don't skimp on seasoning.

Vista Hermosa's offering was a lot spicier than its competitors in our review, so it may not be for everyone. The price tag is also worth considering — at nearly $6 for a single burrito, it's more expensive than some of the other options we tested. The bottom-ranked El Monterey Bean & Cheese Burritos, for instance, can get you an eight-pack for roughly $5 at Walmart; that's just 62 cents per burrito. You definitely get what you pay for, however, so if you can handle the heat and the cost, Vista Hermosa should be your go-to frozen bean burrito.