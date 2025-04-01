Small Curd Vs Large Curd Cottage Cheese: What's The Difference?

Cottage cheese is hardly new. It has been made and eaten for thousands of years (though it only got its homey name in the 19th century), and remains a breakfast staple. But in recent years, cottage cheese has garnered more and more attention. Cottage cheese lovers on TikTok and Instagram have posted their cottage cheese recipes and preferences for all to see. This has caused a renewed interest in the creamy, fresh cheese. However, with so many people flocking to the grocery store to grab a tub of cottage cheese, there is bound to be some confusion, particularly with regards to curd size. Besides fat content, the two main types of cottage cheese available at the grocery store are large and small curd varieties. Whether you're using cottage cheese in pasta sauce, adding it to your breakfast bowl, or making these easy 3-ingredient cottage cheese waffles, the size you choose is important.

Both cheeses are made in the same way, by combining milk with an acidic ingredient or bacteria known as rennet. The combination will create a curd — the solid, white substance that forms as the cheese is fermented and the milk becomes sour. The cheese is then cut into chunks and drained of whey before packaging. In general, there is no difference in processing between small and large curd cottage cheese, except for the size of the cutter used to cut the curd.