Florida's Best Ice Cream Comes From A Shop That Uses Plants To Color Its Creations

What's most important when you go out for dessert: friendly and efficient service, a top-notch product, supporting local? Or, how about avoiding questionable ingredients like food dyes such as Red No. 3, which is now banned by the FDA? If you head to Let's Chill Homemade Ice Cream in Coral Springs, Florida, you don't have to choose. According to Google reviews (the shop has more than 1,200 ratings and an impressive 4.9-star ranking), Let's Chill offers all of these things, and more. Which is, of course, why it made Chowhound's list of the best ice cream shops in every U.S. state.

Let's Chill is owned by married couple Ricardo and Cristina Braga, both U.S. Army veterans who were novice ice cream makers when they first dreamed up the brand. According to the company's website, their top priorities in launching a frozen dessert business were to reflect the values of "faith, family and the joy of being together," and ice cream seemed like the perfect fit. But along with providing a space where people gather to share sundaes and catch up over cones, the Bragas were determined to produce their own, high-quality ice creams with a focus on the best ingredients and techniques. This translates to sourcing milk from local dairy farmers, using only plant-based food colors, and avoiding artificial flavors.