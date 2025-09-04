Our Favorite Fast Food Chicken Snack Wrap Actually Isn't The McDonald's Classic
A chicken snack wrap is a classic fast food menu item that's the perfect bite-sized snack. While McDonald's snack wrap is a beloved product that made its return to menus in July 2025, there are other fast food chain restaurant wraps that may just beat it in terms of flavor. Chowhound ranked nine fast food chicken snack wraps, and although McDonald's came in a close second, there was one wrap that we found tasted even better. The Popeyes classic blackened chicken wrap took the cake for the best chicken snack wrap we tried.
The snack wrap at Popeyes is made up of simple yet flavorful ingredients, including regular or blackened Cajun-marinated fried chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and pickles wrapped in a flour tortilla. Some fast food chains add sauces such as ranch, which is available at McDonald's, or zesty Baja sauce that's featured on Sonic's wrap. When ordering the Popeyes snack wrap, you can choose between regular and blackened classic mayo, spicy mayo, or honey mustard spreads, all of which are delicious with the chain's juicy, tender chicken. Popeyes' snack wrap launched early this summer, just before McDonald's announced its snack wrap comeback. Clearly, McDonald's has some serious competition.
How the Popeyes and McDonald's chicken snack wraps stack up
While the Popeyes snack wrap was our favorite, it doesn't mean the McDonald's snack wrap is bad. It still came in second place in our ranking for its tender, crunchy chicken and kick of seasoning. Popeyes' wrap may have beat McDonald's in the flavor category, but the price point is another story. Popeyes' wraps cost $3.99 for one, while one wrap at McDonald's is $2.99, although prices may vary depending on location. A dollar difference could be a dealbreaker, and in that case, McDonald's is still a very solid option on a budget.
If you're someone that values flavor, Popeyes is the way to go for snack wraps. Many customers have agreed they are quite the delicious wraps, regardless of the type of sauce you get. However, if you are someone that needs even more flavor, ordering it on the side as a dipping agent makes these wraps even better. Popeyes is known for its mouthwatering chicken, which may be related to the chain's use of beef tallow in its recipe. Whatever it is, the chicken completely outshone other snack wraps and tipped our ranking. Popeyes' chicken snack wraps deserve just as much love as the fan-favorite version at McDonald's, if not more.