Our Favorite Fast Food Chicken Snack Wrap Actually Isn't The McDonald's Classic

While the Popeyes snack wrap was our favorite, it doesn't mean the McDonald's snack wrap is bad. It still came in second place in our ranking for its tender, crunchy chicken and kick of seasoning. Popeyes' wrap may have beat McDonald's in the flavor category, but the price point is another story. Popeyes' wraps cost $3.99 for one, while one wrap at McDonald's is $2.99, although prices may vary depending on location. A dollar difference could be a dealbreaker, and in that case, McDonald's is still a very solid option on a budget.

If you're someone that values flavor, Popeyes is the way to go for snack wraps. Many customers have agreed they are quite the delicious wraps, regardless of the type of sauce you get. However, if you are someone that needs even more flavor, ordering it on the side as a dipping agent makes these wraps even better. Popeyes is known for its mouthwatering chicken, which may be related to the chain's use of beef tallow in its recipe. Whatever it is, the chicken completely outshone other snack wraps and tipped our ranking. Popeyes' chicken snack wraps deserve just as much love as the fan-favorite version at McDonald's, if not more.