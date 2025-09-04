You've Been Buttering Corn All Wrong: The Easy Trick To Get All The Nooks And Crannies
Name a more iconic BBQ dish than corn on the cob. Obviously, you can't — it really has the main character energy of any summer cookout, and with this clever little trick, it's about to get even better. Instead of chasing a swipe of melting butter around the cob trying to make sure it gets into all the ridges, spread some softened butter on a plate, then roll the hot cob right over that instead. The butter will melt instantly and slip between every little crevice so there are no more wasted globs falling onto the plate and, even better, the problem of butter-less spots left on the cob has been eradicated.
The method is great because it lets you control the coverage — just one quick roll gives the whole cob a light coating where every kernel gets its share. And because the butter melts evenly across the cob, it won't pool in random spots, which is especially handy when corn is boiled to that perfect point of tenderness and you need it to be evenly buttered. Yes, knowing the right amount of time to boil fresh corn makes a difference, and those few little minutes will mean the kernels are crisp but still juicy. Paired with this plate-rolling trick and the corn comes out tasting perfect: rich and balanced, and beautifully seasoned without any real effort from you.
More creative twists on this trick
Once the basic roll-and-coat trick has been mastered, it's easy to get creative. Yes, plain butter is classic for a reason, but you can take it to even better levels by using compound butter on corn for a guaranteed flavor explosion. And why stop there when you can mix in herbs, citrus zest, spices, or even grated cheese? These little upgrades are all it takes to serve corn that feels like it came off the menu at a street fair. Imagine some chive butter with a squeeze of lime and lemon, or some smoky paprika blended with garlic, or even take a deviation from savory by whipping up butter with honey and cinnamon to really put the "sweet" in "sweet corn."
Grill masters, pay close attention, because there are some mistakes you're making with grilled corn — like letting it dry out too much or failing to season it properly before grilling it. Simply smearing on a fat like compound butter before you grill can even work to seal in moisture, that way it will melt as the kernels char, soaking into the corn instead of sliding off. Then, when you serve it off the grill, it'll be smoky and juicy and ready to get rolled in more flavored butter — a serious upgrade from the plain salt version most people are used to.