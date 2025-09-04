You've Been Buttering Corn All Wrong: The Easy Trick To Get All The Nooks And Crannies

Name a more iconic BBQ dish than corn on the cob. Obviously, you can't — it really has the main character energy of any summer cookout, and with this clever little trick, it's about to get even better. Instead of chasing a swipe of melting butter around the cob trying to make sure it gets into all the ridges, spread some softened butter on a plate, then roll the hot cob right over that instead. The butter will melt instantly and slip between every little crevice so there are no more wasted globs falling onto the plate and, even better, the problem of butter-less spots left on the cob has been eradicated.

The method is great because it lets you control the coverage — just one quick roll gives the whole cob a light coating where every kernel gets its share. And because the butter melts evenly across the cob, it won't pool in random spots, which is especially handy when corn is boiled to that perfect point of tenderness and you need it to be evenly buttered. Yes, knowing the right amount of time to boil fresh corn makes a difference, and those few little minutes will mean the kernels are crisp but still juicy. Paired with this plate-rolling trick and the corn comes out tasting perfect: rich and balanced, and beautifully seasoned without any real effort from you.