Ree Drummond Swears By One Teaspoon Of This Seasoning To Improve Any Dish

Ree Drummond has made a name for herself as the star of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman." Her brand is based around her favorite comfort meals that she cooks for her family, and when she needs to add a little something extra to any dish, she reaches for one seasoning: Lawry's Seasoned Salt.

The Lawry's mixture starts with a salt base, but it's enhanced with plenty of other ingredients to help boost the flavor of anything from steak to chicken to pasta. It has a touch of sugar for a little sweetness, plus spices like paprika, turmeric, and celery seed. A little onion and garlic round out the ingredients in the seasoning salt, but everything comes together to create a savory, balanced flavor enhancer. The seasoning is owned by McCormick, and it's available at most grocery stores in the spice aisle, though you can also buy it through the brand's website or on Amazon.