Ree Drummond Swears By One Teaspoon Of This Seasoning To Improve Any Dish
Ree Drummond has made a name for herself as the star of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman." Her brand is based around her favorite comfort meals that she cooks for her family, and when she needs to add a little something extra to any dish, she reaches for one seasoning: Lawry's Seasoned Salt.
The Lawry's mixture starts with a salt base, but it's enhanced with plenty of other ingredients to help boost the flavor of anything from steak to chicken to pasta. It has a touch of sugar for a little sweetness, plus spices like paprika, turmeric, and celery seed. A little onion and garlic round out the ingredients in the seasoning salt, but everything comes together to create a savory, balanced flavor enhancer. The seasoning is owned by McCormick, and it's available at most grocery stores in the spice aisle, though you can also buy it through the brand's website or on Amazon.
Ree Drummond loves it, and so do others
Ree Drummond loves adding the seasoning to a handful of her most popular dishes. Roasted beef tenderloin and pan-fried ribeye steak are just a few meals where the seasoning salt really shines. It's easy to make the mistake of over-seasoning a dish, but Drummond says you only need a teaspoon.
Drummond isn't the only one who thinks the salt is worth the purchase. In a Reddit thread where one user asked what the best way to use Lawry's is, the responses suggested it goes on everything. One user even said they use it in everything they cook "in place of regular salt." Other suggestions for use include tossing french fries in it, using it as a burger seasoning, and even sprinkling some over your eggs. The idea of Lawry's is that it's an all-purpose seasoning blend made with spices that, in some way, can complement just about anything. Don't be afraid to add it to potatoes or fish, either.