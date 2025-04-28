What Seasoning Is Used In Seasoning Salt?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Herbs and spices are great flavor enhancers, and when combined with salt they can make a dish shine. These culinary powerhouses amplify your eating experience, making your meal more enjoyable. A pinch of one ingredient and a dash of another turns basic salt into an umami-loaded seasoning; however, if you are looking for a shortcut that blends many different seasonings and spices together in one container, look no further than seasoning or seasoned salt. Seasoning salt, at its most basic, is comprised of salt, pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. But from there, it's really a matter of taste and preference.

Some versions also contain turmeric, sugar, and even cornstarch to keep it from clumping. Other iterations might use cayenne pepper for a little kick or celery salt for a peppery, grass flavor. There are plenty of ready-made options of seasoning salt that you can find at just about any grocery store, including Lawry's seasoned salt. This salt was developed in 1938 by Lawrence Frank, a founder of Lawry's Restaurant. Frank was looking for prime rib seasoning nirvana and created a 17-spice blend to achieve it, and thus Lawry's seasoned salt was born.