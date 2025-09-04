LongHorn Steakhouse Vs Texas Roadhouse: Who Has The Better Happy Hour Deals?
Dining out is always fun, but it's an even better experience when you feel like you're getting a good deal on food and drinks. The concept of "happy hour" essentially means discounts on menu items at certain times of day, though it's commonly the few hours between lunch and dinner. Chain restaurants tend to offer various deals to get people in the door any day of the week — Longhorn Steakhouse, for example, offers a happy hour at select locations all seven days. While Texas Roadhouse doesn't have a true happy hour, the chain does have an "Early Dine" menu that gives entrée options at a solid discount.
If you're only looking for drink specials, head to Longhorn. Drinks aren't discounted during the early dine hours at Texas Roadhouse, so Longhorn is the clear winner for beverages. Longhorn offers 50% off draft beer and 25% off cocktails and wine in its bar or lounge area sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Plus, it has a select few craft cocktails it highlights during those hours, too. However, specific hours, days, and discounts are subject to change based on location. As for food between these two places, the better deal also depends on what you're craving.
Texas Roadhouse has the better dinner deals
The Early Dine menu at Texas Roadhouse doesn't have any drinks or appetizers on it. Instead, every Monday through Thursday, for a select few hours after the lunch rush and before the dinner rush, the restaurant discounts some of its popular dinner entrées, allowing you to get them for cheaper when the place isn't too busy.
The rate is one flat price of $13 no matter the entrée you order, and there are 11 choices. Each still comes with the standard two side dishes, so it's certainly a filling meal for a super low price. However, the only steak option offered is the 6-ounce sirloin, so don't expect a ribeye for that cheap. Country fried chicken, pulled pork, and Chicken Critters (which you can even turn into chicken sliders) are just some of the other options. While Texas Roadhouse wins for entrée deals, the Early Dine is only available four days a week and disappears on holidays.
Longhorn Steakhouse has the better appetizer deals
Don't expect any dinner discounts at Longhorn Steakhouse's happy hour. Unfortunately, you'll have to pay full price for any entrées, but if you're looking for appetizers to pair with your half-priced draft beer, the chain offers 25% off select snacks. And beyond the usual happy hour times, some restaurants also offer the deals again from 11 p.m. until midnight. Options like the chicken bites and Parmesan-crusted spinach are available for happy hour, but the menus vary by location, so you'll have to check your local Longhorn to know exactly what's available.
Both Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse are popular chains among Americans, with CNBC reporting that both chains have had minimal price increases over the years thanks to absorbing some of the rising costs due to inflation, which other chain restaurants haven't done. Plus, people love the idea of an elevated dining experience at a steakhouse. Both options offer different sets of deals and win in different categories, so your favorite discounted dining experience ultimately depends on what you're looking for.