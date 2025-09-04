LongHorn Steakhouse Vs Texas Roadhouse: Who Has The Better Happy Hour Deals?

Dining out is always fun, but it's an even better experience when you feel like you're getting a good deal on food and drinks. The concept of "happy hour" essentially means discounts on menu items at certain times of day, though it's commonly the few hours between lunch and dinner. Chain restaurants tend to offer various deals to get people in the door any day of the week — Longhorn Steakhouse, for example, offers a happy hour at select locations all seven days. While Texas Roadhouse doesn't have a true happy hour, the chain does have an "Early Dine" menu that gives entrée options at a solid discount.

If you're only looking for drink specials, head to Longhorn. Drinks aren't discounted during the early dine hours at Texas Roadhouse, so Longhorn is the clear winner for beverages. Longhorn offers 50% off draft beer and 25% off cocktails and wine in its bar or lounge area sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Plus, it has a select few craft cocktails it highlights during those hours, too. However, specific hours, days, and discounts are subject to change based on location. As for food between these two places, the better deal also depends on what you're craving.