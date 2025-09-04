If You're Sweetening Sweet Tea With Regular White Sugar, You're Doing It Wrong

Sweet tea is a Southern staple and one of those things that people who live elsewhere long for upon their return. Part of what makes sweet tea so craveable is indeed the sugar, and sugar it has in spades. Though you might be tempted to toss some granulated sugar into your tea and call it sweet, no self-respecting southerner would likely approve. Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, shared with Chowhound that the pro move for sweetening iced tea is to use simple syrup, which is sugar that has been dissolved in water on the stovetop.

Bennett shares that the key benefit of using simple syrup rather than sugar is "that you don't end up with a layer of sugar in the bottom of your cup." He uses a standard one to one ratio of sugar to water for his simple syrup and suggests adding it to warm tea so that the sugar fully incorporates. When asked how sweet should sweet tea be (a bit of a tongue twister), he added, "I feel like sweet tea can be a little bit like cooking bacon. Everyone has their own preference. Also, each iced tea is a little bit different too so I feel that taste is the best way to go." If you like your tea sweeter, you can make a "rich syrup" which is a two to one ratio of sugar to water. Whichever strength simple syrup you choose, it will incorporate more readily into the tea than granulated sugar, since the sugar molecules quickly break down when heated and completely dissolve in the water.