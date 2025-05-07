Don't Toss Your Old Yogurt Jars! Turn Them Into The Cutest Kitchen Storage Ever. Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unfortunately, in the modern age, a build up of trash is inescapable. While you can follow tips to reduce food waste like shopping pedantically and composting, foodstuffs come in packages, and no matter what, you'll be left with the resulting container. Yet with some savvy purchases, a product like yogurt in glass jars can be transformed into storage for plenty of other edible items in your kitchen.

You've likely spotted such aesthetically contained dairy bites at the grocery: Brands like Oui by Yoplait, La Fermiere Yogurt, and Nounos Creamery all come in glass vessels. Oftentimes, yogurt in such packaging is from France or French-inspired; glass-contained offerings are especially common in the European country. Unlike other styles, the yogurt is cultured and flavored right in the container, lending it an unique small-batch spin. And their aesthetic design is cute to begin with, so hold onto the containers, and use them for storage afterwards.

The conversion into this form is straightforward. Start by thoroughly cleaning the jars all the while peeling off labeling using near-boiling water. The adhesive can be tricky to remove; a heated dishwasher cycle can ease the process. Then, simply purchase lids for the receptacles, and they're ready to use. Conveniently, you can find an Oui Bamboo Jar Lids Set or Yogurt Jar Lids for La Fermiere right on Amazon, so need to worry about the fit.