How To Make 3-Ingredient Boozy Kentucky Coffee

Coffee and spirits have a long history together, and although the first person to mix the two is lost to history, we know that the pair have been enjoyed in both Mexico and Spain at least since the 19th century in the form of the carajillo cocktail, which combines coffee with a liqueur called Licor 43. Then, of course, there's the old standby Irish coffee, one of the most popular coffee cocktails. But there's another spirit that should not be overlooked. It's bourbon and it's the star of Kentucky coffee. Bourbon works well with coffee since its typical tasting notes include caramel, vanilla, and baking spices, which all complement and enhance coffee's flavors.

We've seen some somewhat complicated recipes for Kentucky coffee, but if you're looking for a simplified version that's still incredibly tasty, you really only need three ingredients. Coffee, a bourbon of your choice — a go-to here is Wild Turkey — and a honey liqueur to add sweetness and round out the flavor. Still, since there are so few ingredients for this drink, choosing the right ones is key as is getting the proportions right.