How To Make 3-Ingredient Boozy Kentucky Coffee
Coffee and spirits have a long history together, and although the first person to mix the two is lost to history, we know that the pair have been enjoyed in both Mexico and Spain at least since the 19th century in the form of the carajillo cocktail, which combines coffee with a liqueur called Licor 43. Then, of course, there's the old standby Irish coffee, one of the most popular coffee cocktails. But there's another spirit that should not be overlooked. It's bourbon and it's the star of Kentucky coffee. Bourbon works well with coffee since its typical tasting notes include caramel, vanilla, and baking spices, which all complement and enhance coffee's flavors.
We've seen some somewhat complicated recipes for Kentucky coffee, but if you're looking for a simplified version that's still incredibly tasty, you really only need three ingredients. Coffee, a bourbon of your choice — a go-to here is Wild Turkey — and a honey liqueur to add sweetness and round out the flavor. Still, since there are so few ingredients for this drink, choosing the right ones is key as is getting the proportions right.
Choose your ingredients carefully
One big mistake people often make with coffee-based cocktails is using subpar coffee, which can ruin the drink. Look for a bold dark or medium roast from a respected coffee company. There's really no comparison between high quality, fresh coffee, which has more complex flavors and a lower quality product that can taste bitter or stale. Grind the coffee beans yourself for the best results. There are some good pre-ground varieties as well, if you don't have the time or energy. How you brew the coffee can be important too. We recommend either a French press or pour over. You could also use bourbon barrel aged coffee for an even more complementary result.
The bourbon is also obviously important. Go with a higher proof bourbon, like Wild Turkey 101 or Bulleit Barrel Strength, so its flavors won't get drowned out by the coffee. Also, choose a good quality bourbon-based honey liqueur, like Bärenjäger Honey & Bourbon or Wild Turkey's American Honey. The proportions are also important. Aim for about an ounce of bourbon to six ounces of coffee and about a half ounce of the honey liqueur. You can always play with the proportions to suit your tastes. A few other tips for the perfect Kentucky coffee include pre-heating your mug by pouring hot water in before you make the drink so it stays at the perfect temperature. It doesn't take a lot of ingredients to make the perfect Kentucky coffee, just high quality ones.