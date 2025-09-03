The Huge Texas Roadhouse Mistake You're Making The Moment You Sit Down
Steak might come to mind when you think of Texas Roadhouse, but the chain serves quite a few different entrees. While steak is a large piece of the menu, Southern-style foods are found throughout — including the moment you sit down, when you're handed a heaping pile of the chain's iconic honey butter rolls. If you're someone who dines there often, you know what we're talking about: Light, fluffy rolls paired with butter infused with the perfect of amount of honey and a little cinnamon (the chain also has a few other sauces that pair well with the rolls).
Once you start eating them, it's hard to stop, but the biggest mistake you're making when you walk into the restaurant is filling up on this doughy favorite. The rolls are delicious, but you're paying good money for a hot meal, so you should enjoy it without having to take half of it home. While leftovers aren't bad, most things on the menu, including the steaks, are best eaten when they're right off the heat.
How to avoid filling up on Texas Roadhouse rolls
We could suggest that you refuse the rolls when they're brought to your table, but that's unrealistic. Instead, eat no more than one, and ask your server to box up the rolls for you once they come around to take your dinner order. This way, you're not tempted to eat them while you wait for your food.
You can also get creative and incorporate the dinner rolls into your meal. If you order the Chicken Critters, use the rolls to turn the dish into chicken sliders. You get to enjoy the rolls throughout the whole meal without feeling like you're not eating what you ordered. Plus, the savory chicken actually pairs nicely with the sweet, salty honey cinnamon butter. For another easy option, order the boneless wings and make Buffalo chicken sliders (you probably want to skip the butter for these). You can turn steak into sliders, too, or order the chili and dunk the rolls in it instead of eating it with a spoon.