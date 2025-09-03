The Huge Texas Roadhouse Mistake You're Making The Moment You Sit Down

Steak might come to mind when you think of Texas Roadhouse, but the chain serves quite a few different entrees. While steak is a large piece of the menu, Southern-style foods are found throughout — including the moment you sit down, when you're handed a heaping pile of the chain's iconic honey butter rolls. If you're someone who dines there often, you know what we're talking about: Light, fluffy rolls paired with butter infused with the perfect of amount of honey and a little cinnamon (the chain also has a few other sauces that pair well with the rolls).

Once you start eating them, it's hard to stop, but the biggest mistake you're making when you walk into the restaurant is filling up on this doughy favorite. The rolls are delicious, but you're paying good money for a hot meal, so you should enjoy it without having to take half of it home. While leftovers aren't bad, most things on the menu, including the steaks, are best eaten when they're right off the heat.