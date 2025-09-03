The Secret To Turning Canned Fruit Into Cobbler-Worthy Filling

If you love desserts, such as bakery-worthy blueberry pie and gluten-free peach cobbler, but never have the time or energy to follow multi-step, fruit-based recipes, there's one shortcut you need to consider: To avoid buying, cleaning, and chopping fresh fruit every time you want a freshly baked cobbler, use a few cans of pre-cut fruit instead. Thankfully, Chowhound staff was able to get the thumbs up regarding the use of canned fruit in bakery-style recipes from Dan Pelosi, author of the new cookbook, "Let's Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day."

When asked if home chefs could replace fresh fruit with canned in their go-to sweet treats, Pelosi states "you can, it just may be a bit on the sweeter side, so adjust the sugar levels across the rest of the recipe. Also, the canned fruit will cook faster than fresh, so keep that in mind as well." Since all varieties of canned fruit are packed in heavy or light sugar syrup, juice, or water, knowing which variety to choose for your recipes is essential. To minimize recipe adjustments, choose produce that's been packed in water and drain the liquid before using. On the other hand, if all you can find is fruit soaked in syrup or juice, Pelosi advises to both "drain and rinse it first." This way, you don't end up with cloyingly sweet cobblers and pies.