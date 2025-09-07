10 Of The Most Annoying Things About Ordering Groceries On Instacart

When I ordered food from Aldi through Instacart for the first time, I noticed that the prices seemed higher than what I usually paid in-store. But I shrugged it off, thinking that either my brain was so fevered I wasn't thinking straight or that maybe the pandemic had jacked up prices that week.

However, it turns out that online grocery shopping could be costing you more money in several ways. First, some stores upcharge items on Instacart, meaning you pay more to order them than you would in the store. This isn't true of all stores, but places like Aldi and Kroger charge about 10% on some items. When you choose a retailer in the app, it will tell you if they charge in-store prices, but that's not so helpful if you have specific stores you need items from. This means that at certain merchants, you're guaranteed to spend more on groceries to have them delivered — and that's before we've even mentioned things like fees and tips.

Instacart charges a 5% service fee on orders and a delivery fee that's typically around $7.99. That fee goes toward the app, not your driver; you still need to tip. The tip goes directly to your shopper and driver, and 15% to 20% is considered appropriate. In total, an order that might usually cost you $100 in-store could end up costing you an extra $45 to $50 when you order through a delivery service.