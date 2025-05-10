12 Apps That Make Creating Grocery Lists Much Easier

Anylist makes the days of feeling overwhelmed by an unmanageable grocery list a thing of the past. Available on both iOS and Android, this free productivity app empowers you to have full control over your grocery lists. It starts with list creation. Let's say you need some beef, lettuce, and cheese as high-priority items. Anylist automatically groups these items, as you add them, into the appropriate categories of Meat, Produce, and Dairy. Not only does this give you a high-level understanding of what you need when walking down the grocery store aisles, but it also breaks up your list into more manageable pieces. Of course, when you've picked up each item in the store, tap on the corresponding item on your phone to cross it off — you're done!

You can even organize lists according to the store you're going to. Heading to Trader Joe's? Great. That's a new list. Going to Aldi instead? No prob. That can be another list, just as easily. If you're part of a bigger household — maybe you have kids, roommates, or just a large extended family — you'll be happy to know you can share your Anylist grocery list, too. When you make any changes to your shopping list — you need more bread or milk, for example — everyone who has access to it will see the changes in real time. Share your list with as many people as you want!