The McDonald's Cash-Only Rule Everyone Should Know

McDonald's is known for serving up iconic burgers, its historically popular Filet-O-Fish, and plenty of breakfast sandwiches. You might get to indulge in some of these favorites any time of day if you're near a 24-hour location. What you probably didn't know, though, is that the restaurant doesn't accept cards at all hours of the day; there could be a time during the night where you can only pay with cash.

Every 24 hours, there is a window of time where the chain's cash registers and card readers reset and temporarily go out of service. This tends to be in the middle of the night, such as between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. (the actual time slot varies by location), most likely because that's when the restaurants see the fewest customers. If you plan on hitting up your local McDonald's for a late-night snack, you should either make sure you have cash, or make sure your visit occurs outside of that cardless time.