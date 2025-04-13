The McDonald's Superfan Who Has Eaten Over 35,000 Big Macs In His Life — So Far
It's hard to think of a fast food sandwich more notorious than the Big Mac cheeseburger. This mammoth sandwich is made up of two beef patties, pickles, shredded lettuce, onions, American cheese, and three whole sesame buns (including a middle "club" layer) coated with a special sauce. It's even the go-to fast food order for pro chefs like Paul Hollywood. While it's brought a smile to many faces over the years, surely nobody could eat them all the time — unless you're Donald Gorske, the McDonald's superfan who has dined on Big Macs every day for his entire adult life.
In May of 1972, young Gorske bought his first car to drive to McDonald's — a destination that he'd frequent for the next 52 years. His favorite food had always been hamburgers, but something about the Big Mac checked all the right boxes for him, ordering two for lunch and dinner every day (though he initially started out with nine in a day). Over 35,000 Big Macs later, he's defended his spot in the Guinness World Records by making this dish a part of his lifestyle.
What a lifetime of Big Mac burgers looks like
The Big Mac is named for its size, containing dense ingredients with a high content of sodium, protein, fat, and carbs at 580 calories. A Big Mac with a large drink of Donald Gorske's choice beverage, Coca-Cola, is 960 calories. Two of these meals in a day would be 1,920 calories, which would make up most of the recommended daily intake for adult men at around 2,400 calories. Without getting into the nitty-gritty of nutrition, Gorske's diet isn't as catastrophic as one might think, given that he's found a way to make his lifestyle work around his diet.
He stands at 6 feet and 2 inches tall and around 200 pounds, sharing a content marriage and son with his wife, Mary. The burger obsession doesn't seem to be a sore spot in their relationship, as she's never been big on cooking. According to the couple, Donald Gorske's blood sugar and cholesterol have proven to be in good health by a doctor, and he stays active by taking six-mile walks throughout the week. He keeps busy by collecting McDonald's merchandise over the years and cataloging every additional McDonald's receipt and Big Mac box in his home. It's unlikely that anyone will beat this 35,000 Big Mac record anytime soon (nor is it recommended), but out of every McDonald's burger, one might as well go big or go home.