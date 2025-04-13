The McDonald's Superfan Who Has Eaten Over 35,000 Big Macs In His Life — So Far

It's hard to think of a fast food sandwich more notorious than the Big Mac cheeseburger. This mammoth sandwich is made up of two beef patties, pickles, shredded lettuce, onions, American cheese, and three whole sesame buns (including a middle "club" layer) coated with a special sauce. It's even the go-to fast food order for pro chefs like Paul Hollywood. While it's brought a smile to many faces over the years, surely nobody could eat them all the time — unless you're Donald Gorske, the McDonald's superfan who has dined on Big Macs every day for his entire adult life.

In May of 1972, young Gorske bought his first car to drive to McDonald's — a destination that he'd frequent for the next 52 years. His favorite food had always been hamburgers, but something about the Big Mac checked all the right boxes for him, ordering two for lunch and dinner every day (though he initially started out with nine in a day). Over 35,000 Big Macs later, he's defended his spot in the Guinness World Records by making this dish a part of his lifestyle.