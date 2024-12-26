The Only 2 US States Where You'll Find A Guinness Brewery
In the world of alcohol, Guinness is one of the most recognizable and well-liked brands. Not only is Guinness delicious, but it has an air of propriety about it, as there are certain rules that revolve around the best way to consume it. For instance, there is a right way to pour Guinness from a tap and a perfect temperature to enjoy it. Whether it's drunk as is or used to create cocktails or cakes, Guinness is without a doubt a brand with distinction.
Although Guinness is often thought of as a specifically Irish import, there are actually two Guinness breweries based in the United States. The first one can be found in Baltimore, Maryland, while the second lies in Chicago, Illinois. Though it may seem like Guinness' expansion into the United States is fairly recent — operations began in Maryland in 2018 – this isn't the first time the brand has tried to hop the Pond.
Previously, Guinness had attempted to launch a brewery in the United States not long after World War II, as returning American soldiers had gotten a taste for it when fighting over seas. Located in New York City, it was not as successful as initially hoped and it closed in 1954. Although it has taken more than 60 years, Guinness finally has a firm foothold on American soil.
Why Maryland and Illinois specifically?
It isn't a coincidence that Guinness opened a brewery in Baltimore, Maryland first. The area is known for its brewing history, as well as its overall appreciation for beer. Culturally, it seemed like a perfect place to set up shop and Guinness was right in their estimate. The brewery is even housed in a former historic distillery.
Five years later, Guinness picked Chicago for its second American distillery. This brewery was seen more as a natural extension of the first and as a way to become more involved in the unique brewing and beer culture of America. The Chicago location is notably smaller than the Baltimore location, but that might be due to the fact that it's located closer to the heart of the city in comparison to the Baltimore brewery.
One thing that does make the Chicago location especially unique is its in-house bakery, which is the first of its kind. Among other delicious noshes, the bakery offers both a blondie and brown bread loaf infused with Guinness. Both breweries feature drinks and eats, as well as tours for those who are curious as to the brewery's inner workings. The breweries even share the same name: Guinness Open Gate Brewery.