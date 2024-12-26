The Only 2 US States Where You'll Find A Guinness Brewery

In the world of alcohol, Guinness is one of the most recognizable and well-liked brands. Not only is Guinness delicious, but it has an air of propriety about it, as there are certain rules that revolve around the best way to consume it. For instance, there is a right way to pour Guinness from a tap and a perfect temperature to enjoy it. Whether it's drunk as is or used to create cocktails or cakes, Guinness is without a doubt a brand with distinction.

Although Guinness is often thought of as a specifically Irish import, there are actually two Guinness breweries based in the United States. The first one can be found in Baltimore, Maryland, while the second lies in Chicago, Illinois. Though it may seem like Guinness' expansion into the United States is fairly recent — operations began in Maryland in 2018 – this isn't the first time the brand has tried to hop the Pond.

Previously, Guinness had attempted to launch a brewery in the United States not long after World War II, as returning American soldiers had gotten a taste for it when fighting over seas. Located in New York City, it was not as successful as initially hoped and it closed in 1954. Although it has taken more than 60 years, Guinness finally has a firm foothold on American soil.