The Jimmy Dean Upgrade That Takes Boxed Mac And Cheese To The Next Level
It's easy to grab a store-bought box of macaroni and cheese when you want something cozy without spending too much time on the cooking. And there are plenty of ways to boost its flavor or just make it into a more filling dinner. Adding meat is a simple one. Take Jimmy Dean's pork sausage, for example. It adds savory flavor, makes the dish heariter, and builds on the mac and cheese's texture. You can even add in some hot and spicy sausage if you want the mac and cheese to have a little heat.
Of course, you can use any grocery store sausage, but Jimmy Dean has a few varieties depending on what you're in the mood for. Aside from hot and spicy or the original version, you can buy sage-infused, Italian, or country mild varieties. Make sure the sausage is fully cooked when it's added to the mac and cheese though, so heat it first in the oven or on the stove top until its internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit per government safety standards.
Other ways to boost boxed mac and cheese
Adding sausage to your mac and cheese is one way to boost its flavor and protein, but you can upgrade the boxed version a few other ways, too. For an addition that's even quicker than sausage, add a little canned chicken; it's fully cooked, so you can toss it with the cheese powder and milk. Or, for a little spice, add chicken and buffalo sauce into the mix.
To boost the richness of boxed mac and cheese without adding meat, try using browned butter instead of regular butter for an upgrade. You can also swap half the butter for full-fat cream cheese or use heavy cream instead of milk. The result is an extra decadent flavor that doesn't leave you feeling too full. Toss in a couple of seasonings, too, such as garlic powder, black pepper, or crushed red pepper. The boxed stuff usually has a decent amount of sodium, so go light on any extra salt. These simple additions will take your boxed mac and cheese to the next level.