It's easy to grab a store-bought box of macaroni and cheese when you want something cozy without spending too much time on the cooking. And there are plenty of ways to boost its flavor or just make it into a more filling dinner. Adding meat is a simple one. Take Jimmy Dean's pork sausage, for example. It adds savory flavor, makes the dish heariter, and builds on the mac and cheese's texture. You can even add in some hot and spicy sausage if you want the mac and cheese to have a little heat.

Of course, you can use any grocery store sausage, but Jimmy Dean has a few varieties depending on what you're in the mood for. Aside from hot and spicy or the original version, you can buy sage-infused, Italian, or country mild varieties. Make sure the sausage is fully cooked when it's added to the mac and cheese though, so heat it first in the oven or on the stove top until its internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit per government safety standards.