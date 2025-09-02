Stop Ruining Your Sausages — It's Time To Ditch This Controversial Cooking Method For Good

If you grew up eating sausages, chances are you must have come across — or still follow — the practice of pricking them before cooking. The reasons for doing so were always varied and plentiful: It stops the sausage from exploding, the oil released from the inside helps the sausage crisp up, and even that pricking reduces the fat content of the sausage itself. While all of these reasons may have held water at some point, that is often not the case now. For one, there are many good sausage brands that contain a measured amount of oil and liquid. Thus, even if you don't prick them while cooking, you don't get a splatter of juices when you bite into them. Second, pricking it before cooking can actually degrade the sausage in many ways.

"I personally do not recommend pricking [sausages], as it allows much of the fat and natural juices to escape during the cooking process," says Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898. Pricking the skin of the sausage before cooking, he continues, also dries out the texture of the sausage. If you find yourself smothering your sausages with condiments to flavor them, perhaps it's time to look at how they are being cooked. Those pricked sausages may be leaving some of their best flavor behind in the pan or grill instead of bringing it to your plate.