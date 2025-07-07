How Long Should You Smoke Sausages For The Ultimate BBQ Crisp And Juiciness

That two-stage smoking process is going to put you in the best position to truly nail your smoked sausages, but to be a true master of the grill there are a few other tips and tricks worth keeping in mind. The first, is to keep a close eye on internal temperature. As good as timings and instinct are, the internal temperature of you meat is the only truly foolproof way of ensuring you get a perfect cook on your sausages. Use a probe thermometer, either one you leave in or an instant read device.

Make sure you don't over smoke your sausages. Smoking is a great way to get delicious flavor into your meat and leaves you with a perfect texture, but too much time on the smoker and you'll risk drying out the sausage and ruining their mouthfeel. Make sure you cap their time on the smoker at two hours before finishing them off on the heat. Then, rest them for a few minutes and let carry over cooking do the rest of the work for you.

Finally, make sure you get yourself some high quality sausages — your dish is only as good as the encased meat you use. Grab some high quality wood for your smoker, too: Milder ones like apple will keep things from getting too overpowering, while stronger ones like hickory will enhance the meat's natural flavors and add some of their own!