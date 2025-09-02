Gordon Ramsay Never Cries When He Cuts Onions — Here's His Secret

Gordon Ramsay has developed quite the reputation for making people cry throughout his career, even though he's softened up over the past few years. On the flipside, outside of an incident with Marco Pierre White and when he loses Michelin stars, we don't really hear about Ramsay himself crying that often — not even when he's cutting onions. As it turns out, the chef has been using an easy trick to prevent that: He simply avoids cutting the roots. This makes it so that the compounds that make you tear up barely ever form in the first place.

Contrary to popular belief, onions don't directly contain any tear-inducing compounds. Instead, the culprit is the product of a series of rapid chemical reactions that occur when the vegetable is damaged. When you cut through an onion, it releases the sulfur-containing amino acid S-1-propenyl-L-cysteine sulfoxide, the enzyme alliinase, and water. The combination of these three compounds results in the formation of propanethial S-oxide, which irritates the eyes and causes your tear ducts to try to flood it out.

Because the roots of onions contain the highest concentration of its sulfuric compounds, keeping the structure intact like Ramsay teaches can significantly reduce the amount of propanethial S-oxide produced, resulting in fewer tears. Given the mechanisms at play, there are two main ways to avoid tearing up while cutting onions: You can either prevent the production of propanethial S-oxide, or you can prevent it from getting in your eyes. You can also try a combination of both, if you feel that your eyes are particularly sensitive to onions.